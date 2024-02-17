Mahindra Percussion Fest to be held in Bangalore in March

February 17, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Chennai

The second edition of the Mahindra Percussion Festival will be held on March 23 and 24 at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru.

The two-day festival will start with the Charu Hariharan Quartet showcasing a distinctive performance that merges Kerala and Karnataka’s percussion and tribal music. This will be followed by a performance by Mridangam virtuoso Viveick Rajagopal and Anantha R. Krishnan. The festival will also honour south Indian percussion through the legendary Vikku Vinayakram’s Ghatam Symphony, featuring Grammy Award-winner V. Selvaganesh, V Umashankar and Swaminathan Selvaganesh among others. The day will conclude with the Swarathma Percussive Experience, featuring Thavil Raja and Beat Gurus.

Day two will begin with the “Rhythms of India” ensemble, bringing together Darshan Doshi, Varijashree Venugopal, BC Manjunath, and Praveen Rao. There will also be an avant-garde exploration of the emotional journeys of the Ashtanayika - the eight archetypal heroines from ancient Indian literature. The festival will draw to a close with Taufiq Qureshi’s “SURYA”.

Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “At Mahindra, we have always endeavoured to bring our audiences, particularly millennials and Gen Z, closer to their heritage and culture and give a stage to artists and art forms that are at the margins.” He added that the Mahindra Group wants the attendees to re-discover the Indian percussion soundscape and foster a long-lasting connection.

The Mahindra Percussion Festival, in association with The Hindu, is co-sponsored by Mahindra Finance, Paul John Visitor Centre and Carlsberg Smooth Soda and promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com