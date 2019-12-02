Lisbeth Quartet: Music is a language we speak

Musicians Charlotte Greve (saxophone), Manuel Schmiedel (piano), Igor Spallati (bass), and Moritz Baumgärtner’s (drums) first visit in Hyderabad was to Charminar and Mecca Masjid; They took many photographs and felt ‘fulfilled to be in the sound of everything.’ These members of the German improvisational band Lisbeth Quartet had a musical rendezvous at Hyderabad Jazz Festival at Phoenix Arena.

Their friendship began during college as students of Bachelors in Jazz at Berlin. Charlotte founded the band 10 years ago as she enjoyed the musical sessions with her classmates and she could also write her own music and perform; Their regular tours and concerts made them confident to follow on a musical path. “The band is like a family and together we have seen our music and friendship grow,” she says.

Lisbeth Quartet’s high point is its improvisations and even with little material they can stretch a piece to 10 minutes! “Some songs have clarity and some numbers do not have much rhythm but they give us a lot of space to explore,” she points out.

Bandleader Charlotte and Manuel live in New York and visit Berlin at least twice a year to meet Igor and Moritz. Travelling between two different countries is cumbersome but they manage to make music and launch albums. Charlotte writes music and sends it in advance so that the members have ample time to rehearse in Berlin before they take off on tours. “This system works for us as we know each other well and if you have played seven concerts in a row, the bond is strong and grows.”

As a freelance jazz musician she has adapted well to the diverse music scene in New York and Berlin and works through challenges. “New York is huge and one gets to hear many kinds of music. it is also inspiring to see different kinds of jazz groups in both cities.” Looking at the crowd she says the audience do not seem strangers to her because of music. “ It is amazing that musical festivals like these have created an opportunity for people of two different cultures to meet and share a special moment.

It is an exchange of different worlds and music is the only common language we speak. It is a fulfilling way of communicating with people that you have never met,” she says and shares an example of their concert in Pune. “A few teenagers in the audience had never heard about jazz but seemed happy listening to us waving their hands during our rendition. That was the most beautiful feeling to know that without typical music, our melody and rhythm is able to bond us with unknown people.”

She equals the making of album There Is Only Make to a canvas created with detailing and depth by an artist. “Before we recorded it, we carried the pieces with us for a longer time and performed them in many concerts together,” she says.