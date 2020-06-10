Music

Karthick Iyer live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

The violinist, teacher and founder of IndoSoul talks about building a USP on digital platforms where everyone is vying for attention. On June 11 at 9 pm, as part of our #LockdownWithWeekend series

For many artistes, the lockdown has also been a “blessing in disguise”, according to Karthick Iyer. “Initially I was a bit intimidated by the whole idea and its resultant effects on loss of income, for starters,” says the Chennai-based violinist and founder of classical-contemporary band, IndoSoul.

But as the weeks rolled by, Iyer began to appreciate the time off and found in it an opportunity to pause, reflect and work on things that he never found the time for, even though they were brewing in his head. “I like to think of it as cupboard that you always wanted to clean up but never found the time for,” he says. Like ‘Flow with Karthick Iyer’, his existing YouTube channel, which was something he never found the time to focus on and grow in a structured way.

This period has also unravelled for Iyer a plethora of possibilities for him, including curating and conducting a violin technique course that gave him the opportunity to engage with other enthusiasts. “We’ve finished one course and we are moving on to the second batch now,” he says. He will join The Hindu Weekend for an Instagram Live session on June 11 to talk about new beginnings and how to stay relevant and find your USP on crowded digital platforms, where everyone is vying for attention.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Karthick Iyer is on Thursday, June 11 at 9 pm IST.

