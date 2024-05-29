Jungle Jugalbandi introduces children to the sounds of Hindustani music

Quite like Mowgli of The Jungle Book, who discovers the beauty of the wild through his animal friends, Jungle Jugalbandi provides children lessons in Hindustani music through the story of a forest and its inhabitants.

Brought out jointly by Ashmi Shah’s Peek-a-Boo, a kid’s lifestyle brand, and Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana’s The Sound Space, Jungle Jugalbandi narrates a koyal’s adventurous journey through the jungle in search of partners to join her band. The book is alluringly illustrated by Aayushi Shah, to introduce children globally to raags, taals and sounds of various instruments of Hindustani music. Young readers can also scan a QR code to listen to the jugalbandi of koyal and her friends.

In the digital age, when most children are addicted to gadgets, Jungle Jugalbandi attempts to take them closer to the world of words, colours, sounds and Nature.

The koyal sings kuhu kuhu making music as she flies, tirakita dhin the elephant taps away the tabla and playing something long and round is the sitar that the bear plays. The three set out on a quest to find more members for their band. Later, a monkey and tiger join the team. Finally, the five come together for a baithak.

The colourful book is a unique way of reaching a classical art form to children. It serves as a resource for parents and teachers to create an engaging atmosphere that ignites a child’s curiosity.

From the gentle pluck of a harp to the resonant melody of a trumpet, these books introduce the children to the kaleidoscope of sounds produced by different instruments. Such exposure not only cultivates music appreciation but also sparks an interest in learning to play.