Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based composer, wins third Grammy

February 06, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej won a Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his most recent album Divine Tides with rock-legend Stewart Copeland (The Police).

Ricky has two Grammy Awards under the Best New Age Album category — in 2015 for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’, and in 2022 for his album Divine Tides.

Divine Tides includes nine songs and eight music videos featuring the diverse natural beauty found around the world. Ricky says many of the videos were built around footage shot by acquaintances from around the world.

Speaking about his album after the Grammy nomination, Mr. Kej said, “Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a third Grammy Award. The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive. Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides,” he added.

Ricky is known internationally for taking a stand about the environment and making music about the threat to Nature. He has released albums like Shanti Samsara and Earth love , which are all about the world and the urgency to save it from destruction.