February 16, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

It is a proud moment for the Hyderabad-based Dhrupad Gurukulam Foundation, which in collaboration with the Naadyatra Foundation of Gurugram, is hosting Dhamar Utsav in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on February 18. Besides musical performances, the Utsav hopes to foster cultural exchange and preserve Dhamar, a unique classical musical tradition . The event features artistes Dalchand Sharma (pakhawaj solo), Uday Bhawalkar, Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar. The accompanying artistes include Ankit Parikh, Harish Pati and Lalit Sisodiya.

Celebrating Dhamar

The Utsav is a celebration of Dhamar style of music, say Dhrupad musicians Sanjeev and Manish, popular as Dhrupad Bandhu. Speaking to us at their host octogenarian Vijaya L Ramam’s house in Hyderabad, the duo explains the use of Dhamar taal (14 beats) by Dhrupad exponents is this style’s uniqueness.

“Dhamar is an ancient form of Indian music sung in Dhrupad style. It originated in Brijbhumi (both sides of the Yamuna river) and is traditionally sung during Phalgun (mid-February to mid-March), around the festival of Holi,” says Manish Kumar, adding, “Despite its cultural significance, many locals are unaware of its existence.” The initiative aims to bring ‘global attention to this hidden gem by inviting Dhamar musicians to perform.’ On February 17, the team is also organising a Dhrupad yatra from Radha Raman mandir as part of a temple series.

Special bond

Manish, an accomplished Dhrupad musician, shares a special bond with the city and has been coming here since 2013 to conduct classes. “Dhrupad ka prachaar prasaar karne ke liye, sabse acha madhyam hai ki aap sikhaaye, woh riyaaz karenge aur naye shrota tayyar karenge (The best way to make Dhrupad popular is to train new students, who in turn will practice and create new listeners),” he says.

Manish and Vijaya L Ramam, an ardent promoter of art forms, established the Dhrupad Gurukulam Foundation in 2019 with an aim to ‘preserve, promote and popularise ‘Dhrupad’ and take it to greater heights. Some virtual events , during the pandemic (in the form of lecture demonstrations) workshops/concerts have been held in the city.

Annual event

The Foundation’s annual event, ‘Varshotsav’ (two editions) in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based LV Prasad Eye Institute has made a name in Hyderabad’s cultural calendar. With a theme of Monsoon Ragas, the events in tune with the tradition have had recitals by Dhrupad Bandhu and Pandit Venkatesh Kumar and a solo recital of US-based tabla player Abhiman Kaushal till now.

Oldest student

Vijaya, who will turn 80 next year, is Manish’s oldest student and her house in Banjara Hills has become a music training hub for students from different age groups learning Dhrupad. She recalls how she got initiated into learning music at 70: “I told him I learnt music when I was young and gave up because of my education, career and marriage. I have a passion for music more than dance but maine socha yeh janam mein toh nahin hoga (I thought learning music would not happen in this life). But he convinced and persuaded me, and starting with ‘om’ and aaroh and avroh.” From having a voice that quivers to being unable to hold her breath for three seconds, the senior citizen’s 10-year musical journey has seen a major transformation. “Now, my voice doesn’t quiver at all and I can hold my breath for 10-12 seconds at times,” says Vijaya, who has been associated with LV Prasad Eye Institute since its inception. She was the head of administration for 18 years and now continues as a management consultant.

For now , she is glad the Dhrupad Gurukulam Foundation is able to do its bit to promote Dhrupad. Besides preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Dhamar music, the Foundation hopes to create platforms for Indian and international musicians to showcase their talent, create awareness and appreciation for Dhamar music and establish centres like Vrindavan, as hubs for Dhamar music enthusiasts at other centres in the country and abroad. “We hope the initiative will reach a cross-section of society, be it the urban and rural areas, ensuring that the valuable tradition of Dhrupad singing reaches all corners of India and abroad and has the potential to create a lasting impact on communities and the world of arts and culture.”