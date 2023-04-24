Daily Quiz | On Prince

1 / 5 | The legendary singer wrote and produced the album for a superhero movie. He later revealed that he was supposed to collaborate with Michael Jackson on one of the songs on the album. Name the superhero movie and its director. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Batman, Tim Burton SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | In an iconic straight-out-of-the-movies moment, Prince performed his hit song Purple Rain during a torrential Miami downpour at the Super Bowl’s halftime show. His set list also included covers of other artists, including the rock band Queen. Which Queen song did he sing, and in which year did he perform at the Super Bowl? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : We will rock you and 2007 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Prince won the Golden Globe award for Best Song in a Motion Picture for his song When Doves Cry. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : False He won the Golden Globe for the song The Song of The Heart from Happy Feet. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | What was the name of the character Prince played in the movie Purple Rain, that was also a fictional version of himself? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Kid SHOW ANSWER