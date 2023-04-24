Daily Quiz | On Prince
This June 30, 2011 file photo shows U.S. singer and musician Prince performing on stage at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
The legendary singer wrote and produced the album for a superhero movie. He later revealed that he was supposed to collaborate with Michael Jackson on one of the songs on the album. Name the superhero movie and its director.
2 / 5 |
In an iconic straight-out-of-the-movies moment, Prince performed his hit song Purple Rain during a torrential Miami downpour at the Super Bowl’s halftime show. His set list also included covers of other artists, including the rock band Queen. Which Queen song did he sing, and in which year did he perform at the Super Bowl?
3 / 5 |
Prince won the Golden Globe award for Best Song in a Motion Picture for his song When Doves Cry. Is the statement true or false?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : False He won the Golden Globe for the song The Song of The Heart from Happy Feet.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
What was the name of the character Prince played in the movie Purple Rain, that was also a fictional version of himself?
5 / 5 |
The singer was a fan of this show, and its storyline was altered for Prince’s cameo. The episode features a hilarious makeover montage for the lead character, played by Zooey Deschanel, with Prince and the duo singing Fallinlove2nite. Name the show.
COMMents
SHARE