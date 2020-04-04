Live concert Music

COVID-19 effect: Kailash Kher plans virtual concert on April 5

Singer Kailash Kher will perform a live concert from his home for 30 minutes this Sunday, 9.10 p.m. onwards

Singer Kailash Kher states that he is looking forward to “dispel the darkness spread by Coronavirus” by playing live from his home on April 5.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to light lamps on Sunday, April 5, at 9 pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Echoing the sentiments, Kailash said, “Even though we are in our homes, we are not alone. The country’s 1.3 billion people are together during this lockdown period. ‘Prakash Alokan’ is my humble salutation through music.”

Kailash will go live at 9.10 pm on April 5 for 30 minutes. Various digital platforms have expressed support to stream ‘Prakash Alokan’.

Sukrit Singh of Be.Live said, “This initiative has unprecedented support from OTT players — we are expecting more to join the movement. Even an e-commerce player like Flipkart has offered to broadcast ‘Prakash Alokan’ through their video platform.”

The concert will also be available on social media platforms such as Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

