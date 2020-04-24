Your lockdown live gigs include a New York jazz trio and Indian indie musicians

Wild City: Together

This mix of events, co-organised by Bumble and music portal Wild City, features live streamed performances, conversations and even one-on-one mentoring sessions by artistes of various genres, all aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts of four reputed NGOs. The live performances include JBABE, the solo project by Josh Fernandez of The F16s, as well as the thoughtful yet mellow songs of Mumbai-based Raghav Meattle, among others. The streaming will be from Wild City’s Facebook and Instagram, and all other details are on the website.

Live From Emmet’s Place

In the global heart of Jazz in Harlem, New York, sits the Emmet Cohen trio, featuring Cohen (who also presents lectures in Jazz in association with the prestigious Lincoln Centre), Russell Hall and Kyle Pool. The trio have been going live every Monday, at 7.30 pm Eastern Daylight Time, and their final performance is slated for this Monday, April 27.

Live 101

One of Chennai’s most-loved open mic sessions is back, and this time it’s on Instagram. Over the years, Unwind Center’s Live 101 had proved to be the stepping stones for musicians who turned out to be leading names in indie music. Though silent since the lockdown began, the previous weekend saw the centre taking city talent Alvin Presley and Christopher Stanley for some music and conversation. Jazz singer and KM faculty Divya S Iyer was scheduled to perform on April 25, and we can’t wait to see who they bring up next, on the Unwind Center Instagram page.

Further Inside

This one is technically a podcast, but it’s still live. The Vancouver-based Chor Leoni Men’s Choir has earned much recognition, from a prestigious JUNO nomination to a Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence from Chorus America. With performances on hold due to the pandemic, the 28-year-old choir is now going live once a week, in an interactive format that also includes guest interviews, at 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time on their Facebook and YouTube.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are catching live at metro@thehindu.co.in