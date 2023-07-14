Circle of Love Festival is back with its second edition

July 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

After launching Chennai’s first boutique music festival for independent artistes in 2021, the Circle of Love team is back with the second edition of the Circle of Love Festival.

Slated to be held later this month, the festival is “a realisation of our late founder Sameer Sethi’s vision,” says DJ Manny aka Manoj Mohan, who is curating the upcoming edition after the sudden passing of Sameer in 2022. “As a team of musicians and performing artists ourselves, we continue his legacy by curating an experience that showcases and supports India’s finest independent musicians,” he adds.

This year, music aficionados can look forward to a line-up of 30+ musicians across genres including Gooth, 8-Bit Culprit, and Bahaar. “We have a mixed bag of talent ranging from live acts, and dance troupes to DJs,” says Manny. Headliners include The F16s, an alternate music band from Chennai, who will be performing in the city after a five-year gap, international rapper Yung Raja from Singapore, and India’s leading electronica act BLOT!. “Additionally, we have a selection of homegrown acts and new talents including Reble, Dhonraj & The Peculiars, among others, who are performing for the first time at our festival,” he says.

In addition to music, the event promises a range of activities and experiences: an artisan market, pop-ups, curated listening sessions, a gaming lounge, installations, workshops, and dance performances.

There will also be a selection of dining options, says Japtej Ahluwalia, co-founder and director, Pricol Gourmet, which runs the concert venue, Green Meadows. “The food at Circle of Love will be tailor-made to add to the festival experience. Visitors can expect food like XL woodfired pizza slices, gourmet sliders, sushi rolls, satay, tacos, kathi rolls, and kebabs,” he says, adding that bestsellers at their restaurants — Bayroot and Origin — will also be available. “Dishes like Katsu Maki sushi, Naga wings, smoked duck tacos, pizzas, etc will be a part of the menu.”

Curating the event was a complex process, says Manny. “We took into account multiple factors, including the community’s preferences, to select performers who would create the perfect musical experience throughout the day.” As for the top performances he is looking forward to, the artiste says The F16s, The Easy Wanderlings (a Pune-based band), and Vachan Chinappa (an all-vinyl throwback funk set from Bengaluru).

On July 22, 11 am - 10 pm. At Green Meadows Resort, Palavakkam, Chennai. Tickets upwards of ₹1,999 available on skillbox.com