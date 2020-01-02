Chennai’s indie musicians to come together for Road To GIF

The team behind The Road To GIF has been keeping a sharp eye on Chennai skies. “We have been watching the weather closely. There is less chance of rain, so we are positive that there will be some amazing music performed this weekend,” says Arjun Madhavan of Unwind Center, which is behind the event that will be bringing together nearly 20 of the city’s musicians to an amphitheatre surrounded by greenery.

Originally scheduled for December, with a line-up of over 26 artistes, including bands from Mysuru and Guwahati, the festival was blindsided by a sudden spurt of rain that flooded the open-air venue. This time, however, the organisers are confident, and their line-up of artistes is backing them up spiritedly. Many, like vocalist Bimal Tangachan of Owl Monk Collective, are excited not only to perform, but also to see other talent in action. He says, “I have heard a lot about Othasevuru and their folk music; they seem to be everywhere. I also really like Siennor’s songs, and he has made a full-fledged band act this time, so I am excited to hear that.”

Siennor is not the only one: Vocalist Mr Kev is back with four accompanying artistesas well, playing under the bannner Mr Kev And Friends. Also worth looking out for are the metal band Frankendriver and alternative hiphop band Maanjah Boys, both of whom have been keeping Chennai grooving for a few years now.

LS Shenkar and Eddie Prithviraj, together called Shenkar and Eddie, form what is probably the oldest act in the line-up. The veteran musicians perform under the name Radiotronics, which is an electronic music act featuring some finely intricate compositions. Also performing are some comparatively new, but nevertheless promising acts like The SyZyGy and Tabby and Sanjai. The former is a five-member band that composes across a variety of genres, while the latter is a duo that goes for intriguing, soulful and introspective pieces.

It isn’t all performances, however. The organisers have thrown in competitions for poets and beatboxers into the mix, and there will be a flea market as well.

The Road to GIF is essentially a pre-event; the intention is to drum up enthusiasm for Unwind’s main event of the year, Global Isai Festival or GIF. Though dates for GIF 2020 have not been finalised yet, editions before this have featured anywhere between 10 and 20 acts, not only from this region but also from across the country and abroad. Earlier performers have included rock bands from Japan and Blues acts from France.

The Road To GIF will be held on January 4 and 5 at Buck’s Amphitheatre, YMCA Grounds, Nandanam. Passes are available at www.bookymshow.com.