COVID-19: Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi to auction guitar

The iconic rock band Black Sabbath’s guitarist Tony Iommi has decided to auction personal belongings to raise money for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the items he is auctioning is his guitar, which will be signed by the rock legend, reports bbc.com.

The money raised by the auction will go to University Hospitals Birmingham in his home city. The 72-year-old said Coronavirus was “difficult for everyone” but showed the “great work” of the NHS. “It’s horrible, but in some ways it’s bringing people together more and makes us realise the great work that’s being done by NHS,” Iommi said.

Iommi, who is a patron of the specialist cancer ward at Heartlands Hospital, got the idea for an auction while clearing out his studio during self-isolation.

The guitar, “a lefty because I’m left-handed”, has attracted nearly $4946.40 (£4,000) in bids since the auction went live on Monday but he said he is “hoping to make a lot more on that”.

The rocker is also auctioning signed collectable DVD box sets, CDs and vinyl discs.

University Hospitals Birmingham said it was “incredibly grateful” for Iommi’s support “at this difficult time”. “The money raised will help us to support our NHS superheroes who are working tirelessly to provide care to our patients,” the trust’s head of fundraising, Justine Davy, said.