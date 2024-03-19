GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru’s Ekatvam Holi Music Fest is about celebrating colours with the 12 classical notes

Held between March 22 and 25, it is open to all and will feature Carnatic and Hindustani classical music

March 19, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:42 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj
Archana and Samnavi

Archana and Samnavi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ekatvam, an initiative of the charitable trust, Entrust Foundation, presents its annual festival, Ekatvam Holi Music Fest-2024. The four-day event will feature seven concerts and two award ceremonies and will be held in Bengaluru from March 22 to March 25.

Rajmohan Krishnan

Rajmohan Krishnan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Ekatvam means oneness and the foundation provides a platform to young musicians to help them perform across the country,” says Rajmohan Krishnan the founder of Ekatvam speaking from his office on Magrath Road. “We also give awards in the names of veteran musicians. We have the TN Krishnan Memorial Award, which is given every year in Chennai. This year, in Bengaluru, we have initiated two awards in the names of Mysore Vasudevachar, and Gangubai Hangal.”

The music festival is held on Holi ever year since 2019, says Krishnan. “The festival is about celebrating colours through Indian music. I also believe we are the only organisation in India who equally propagate Hindustani and Carnatic music.”

The festival will bring together performers, connoisseurs, critics and mentors in the genres of Carnatic vocal, Carnatic duet , Carnatic fusion and Hindustani vocal, says Rajmohan.

“It is our aim to preserve, promote and celebrate Indian classical music and our cultural heritage. We are a country that is deeply rooted in tradition, yet fuelled by innovation. We provide a platform for budding artistes while supporting and showcasing innovative works by senior artistes across different genres.” 

Venkatesh Kumar

Venkatesh Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ekatvam’s line-up this year is Archana and Samanvi, Mysore Manjunath, Swarathmika Srikanth, Spoorthi Rao, Venkatesh Kumar and Gurudutt Krishnamurthy with their accompanying artistes.

The concerts are free for all, says Rajmohan. “We have elderly people coming to the festival who are not tech savvy. We do not want it to be cumbersome for them to enjoy music. Music and elder care is something we focus on. I come from a family that was deeply involved in classical music. We lost our mother in 1991 and my father, PV Krishnan (who passed away in 2015) was a connoisseur of Carnatic music. He lived a lonely life as a widower.”

Elderly people, Rajmohan says, enjoy music. “They have the time to understand and critique it too. Music is what moves the heart. Good music is like a breath of fresh air and that is why we started the Holi Music Fest.”

Gayana Samaja has always been the venue for the festival, says Rajmohan. “We want to include Indian classical dance forms too to our festival next year. So that people can enjoy the wide range of genres.”

The concerts at Gayana Samaja that begin daily at 4pm are free and open to all. For details of the daily programme, visit www.ekatvamtrust.com or call 9739744747

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.