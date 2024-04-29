GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

An evening with RaGa

April 29, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Team Friday Review
Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri.

Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri.

The acronym of their names Ra-Ga (Ranjani and Gayatri) signifies their journey with ragas. The sisters, who entered the world of music as violinists, are today well-known Carnatic vocalists.

Ranjani and Gayatri will be the next guests at TH Fridays, an event hosted by The Hindu Friday Review. The inaugural session of TH Fridays was held in November, 2023 and featured singer Sikkil Gurucharan and lyricist Madhan Karky.

At the immersive and interactive session, Ranjani and Gayatri will talk about how they have been engaging with music in newer and exciting ways. Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of Aalaap, will moderate the session. The event will be held in an intimate and informal setting at The Hindu office premises on May 10, 6 p.m.

TH Fridays aims to provide refreshing insights into Carnatic music. It is also an attempt to acknowledge the continuous efforts of artistes to take the art form to audiences across the globe.

Though Ranjani and Gayatri’s concerts are high on classicism, the sisters have also been looking beyond the traditional repertoire to celebrate the diversity in music. Their ‘Raaja by Raga’, a tribute to Ilaiyaraaja’s artistry through Carnatic music, and the more recent ‘Rasa by Raga’, a blend of the country’s different musical styles, are fine examples of their creativity.

Scan the QR code and subscribe to the The Hindu Fridays YouTube channel to watch the session.

Related Topics

Friday Review

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.