An evening with RaGa

April 29, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

The acronym of their names Ra-Ga (Ranjani and Gayatri) signifies their journey with ragas. The sisters, who entered the world of music as violinists, are today well-known Carnatic vocalists.

Ranjani and Gayatri will be the next guests at TH Fridays, an event hosted by The Hindu Friday Review. The inaugural session of TH Fridays was held in November, 2023 and featured singer Sikkil Gurucharan and lyricist Madhan Karky.

At the immersive and interactive session, Ranjani and Gayatri will talk about how they have been engaging with music in newer and exciting ways. Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of Aalaap, will moderate the session. The event will be held in an intimate and informal setting at The Hindu office premises on May 10, 6 p.m.

TH Fridays aims to provide refreshing insights into Carnatic music. It is also an attempt to acknowledge the continuous efforts of artistes to take the art form to audiences across the globe.

Though Ranjani and Gayatri’s concerts are high on classicism, the sisters have also been looking beyond the traditional repertoire to celebrate the diversity in music. Their ‘Raaja by Raga’, a tribute to Ilaiyaraaja’s artistry through Carnatic music, and the more recent ‘Rasa by Raga’, a blend of the country’s different musical styles, are fine examples of their creativity.

Scan the QR code and subscribe to the The Hindu Fridays YouTube channel to watch the session.