A concert to raise funds for the Bengaluru Poetry Festival

July 08, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

“It has been a while since I performed in Bangalore. I am very glad that this is happening,” says classical singer and playback vocalist, Maalavika Sundar, who will perform in the city on July 8. The Chennai-based Sundar, who shot into the limelight after her noteworthy performance on a reality show, talks about what the audience attending this concert can expect. “People who come here can expect original songs, classical fusions and commercial sets. It is going to be multilingual,” she says of the concert, which will be held at the Grand Mercure Bengaluru.

The concert is a fund-raiser for the upcoming Bengaluru Poetry Festival, the first festival of its kind dedicated exclusively to poetry in the city. “I am looking forward to experiencing this,” says the 35-year-old, who started learning Carnatic music at the tender age of two and continues learning the art form to this day. “I want to let people know how versatile this art form is,” says Sundar, who firmly believes it has the power to mesmerise every kind of listener — whether they are into rock, hip-hop or electronic. “I want to demonstrate that Carnatic music finds a home everywhere.”

Sundar will also be a part of the 7th edition of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival, which will be held in the city on August 5 and 6 at the same venue. “Every year we have sessions where we talk about the connection between poetry, lyrics and music,” says Subodh Sankar, co-founder of Atta Galatta, which conceptualised and conducts the Bengaluru Poetry Festival. This year, too, the festival will have sessions with a number of musicians, including Sundar. “The world of poetry is such a metaphorical world,” adds Sankar. “We don’t want to be constrained by any particular theme.”

Maalavika Sundar will perform at Grand Mercure Bengaluru, Gopalan Mall on Saturday, July 8 at 7.30 pm. Tickets for the event can be purchased at book.myshow.com.