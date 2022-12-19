  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ film for Netflix wraps up shoot

The film stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

December 19, 2022 02:04 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zoya Akhtar with actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina

Zoya Akhtar with actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina | Photo Credit: Netflix

The filming of Netflix’s upcoming live-action Archies film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, wrapped its shoot earlier today.

The film is an adaptation of Archie Comics and has the iconic gang — Archie, Betty, Dilton, Ether, Jughead, Reggie and Veronica — at the centre of it. “The film is filled with the youthful energy, hope and excitement synonymous with the swinging 1960s. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult,” reads a press release from the streaming platform.

Zoya directed the film with a script she wrote with Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre. The film has Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina playing pivotal roles.

The Archies is produced by Zoya and Reema under their Tiger Baby Films banner, in collaboration with Sharad Devarajan’s Graphic India and Archie Comics. An official release date for the film is yet to be announced,

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.