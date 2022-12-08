  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda to headline Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis'

The makers announced the film's cast on the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday

December 08, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

PTI
The team of ‘Ikkis’

The team of ‘Ikkis’

Veteran actor Dharmendra and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are set to play the lead roles in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetrpal.

The makers announced the film's cast on the occasion of Dharmendra's 87th birthday.

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan will be producing the biopic via his banner Maddock Films.

The project was first announced in 2019 on the 69th birth anniversary of Arun Khetrpal with Varun Dhawan attached to play the lead role. The film got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to Dhawan's exit over scheduling conflict.

"Ikkis" marks the second big project for Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda. The young actor is set to headline Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" series.

The Netflix musical also marks Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor's foray into acting. It is set to launch on the streamer in 2023.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.