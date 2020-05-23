Movies

Zee5 acquires Tamil film ‘Mamakiki’

A poster for ‘Mamakiki’

A poster for ‘Mamakiki’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The long-delayed film featuring RJ Ramesh Thilak and filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy among others is set to premiere on the digital platform on May 30

The COVID-19 lockdown has not only increased viewership of digital streaming platforms among Indian audience, it has also kickstarted a trend of acquiring long-delayed films by these platforms.

For instance, Zee5, after paving the way for release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Ghoomketu, a film that had been stuck for over five years, has now acquired the rights to release a lesser-known Tamil film, Mamakiki.

The cast includes RJ Ramesh Thilak, filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy, Preetha Anandan and television artiste Maanas Chavali among others.

Touted to be a romantic-comedy, Mamakiki’s story is about four college friends who reunite after five years.

Produced by Sameer Bharat Ram, the film has multiple directors (Sameer has also directed a part of the film) and composers including Jakes Bejoy and Vishal Chandrasekhar.

The film is set to première on Zee5 on May 30.

