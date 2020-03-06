Yyamini Padma is the girl next door

Staying away from scheming, corrupt narratives, the new series Thoorpu Padamara on Zee TV presents a refreshing storyline. Yyamini Padma playing Laya in the daily series is confident of it creating an enduring appeal. “The drama is relatable and entertaining,” she says. Yyamini plays a traditional girl with a love for simple things; her life takes a 360 degree turn when she gets married to a man who appreciates western culture. It is also a story of two friends — an optimistic Laya (“Even a broken clock is right twice”) and the sceptical Shruti (Jaya Kavi).

In the series, Yyamini shares a Tom and Jerry kind of relationship with Aishwarya, her grand mother (Nagamani). The reason: The grandmother wants her to be modern and this conflict and arguments between them are presented in an humorous way. She says: “We all have that one person in the family with whom we share a love-hate relationship. Many will be able to connect to our complex relationship and it evokes laughter.”

Yyamini Padma | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Yyamini hails from Warangal and the Commerce graduate’s television début was in and as Chinna Kodalu. She played Bhoomi in Muthyala Muggu (her all-time favourite role) and also Meenakshi, a visually-challenged girl who transforms her disability into strength to protect her family. Yyamini reveals that doing only four projects in a span of eight years was an informed choice. “Too many characters can sometimes evoke boredom among the audience. I wanted to carve a niche and create an identity for my roles.”

For Yyamini, playing Laya is special as the character is close to her in real life. She has a select few friends, is rooted to tradition and prefers spending time with her kith and kin. “I am a simple, proud Telugu girl who likes to wear clothes that I am comfortable in. During my non-shooting days, I prefer a no make-up and jewellery look and when I go out, many do not recognise me.”

Yyamini Padma and Jaya Kavi in a still from the serial | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Yyamini is confident Thoorpu Padamara will appeal even to younger audiences. “The content, especially the comedy that unravels in the storyline, will be entertaining. The series portrays our lives, the way we talk or have fun with our family members. It is nice to watch a television series that brings a smile to the face than a frown. This is also the first time that I am doing a light-hearted role and wear salwar kameezes.”

She often shuttles between Hyderabad and Warangal, and makes it a point to spend time with her family. “I like to give my best in whatever I do and once I put on make-up, I give my 100 percent.” In her free time, she loves watching movies. “I am inspired by the kind of roles that Trisha and Ramya Krishnan did. Today’s films focus mostly on the heroes and actresses do not get much space to perform.”

(Thoorpu Padamara will be aired on Zee Telugu; Monday to Saturday, 6 pm onwards)