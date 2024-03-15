Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reveal new film, ‘Kinds of Kindness’, after ‘Poor Things’ Oscar success

March 15, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Fresh off the heels of their triumph at the 96th Academy Awards with Poor Things, director Yorgos Lanthimos and actress Emma Stone are set to bewilder audiences once again with their next collaboration, Kinds of Kindness, slated for a summer 2024 release.

Distributed by Searchlight, Kinds of Kindness, is shrouded in mystery regarding its plot, but promises to be an anthology film reuniting Stone with her co-stars from Poor Things, including Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley, alongside Joe Alwyn from The Favourite. Joining the ensemble cast are Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Hunter Schafer, and Mamoudou Athie.

Penned by Lanthimos and his long-time collaborator Efthimis Filippou, known for their work on projects like The Lobster and Killing of a Sacred Deer, Kinds of Kindness was filmed in the backdrop of New Orleans in late 2022.

This marks the fifth collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, whose partnership has yielded critical acclaim and accolades. Poor Things, the duo’s recent venture, received widespread acclaim, earning Stone her second Oscar for Best Actress and winning a total of four Academy Awards, including Best Production Design, Best Hair & Make-up and Best Costume Design.

Reflecting on her collaboration with Lanthimos, Stone remarked, “Yorgos feels like a lot of his process of working with people or putting people in his films has to do with who they are as a person. It’s not just performance-based.”

Discussions are already underway for their next project, which would mark their sixth film together, a remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy, Save the Green Planet.