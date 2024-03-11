GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2024: ‘Poor Things’ pulls off hattrick of wins

Yorgos Lanthimos’ multiple Oscar-nominee already has three wins over frontrunners ‘Barbie’ and ‘Maestro’ with Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design

March 11, 2024 06:32 am | Updated 08:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey and Josh Weston pose with the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for ‘Poor Things’

Mark Coulier, Nadia Stacey and Josh Weston pose with the Oscar for Makeup and Hairstyling for ‘Poor Things’ | Photo Credit: Carlos Barria

In a stunning upset at the 96th Academy Awards, Poor Things has secured a remarkable hat trick of wins, overshadowing the frontrunners in three major categories. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian era horror comedy, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, emerged victorious in Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design.

Defying expectations, Poor Things clinched the Best Production Design award, surpassing blockbusters like Barbie, Napoleon, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Oppenheimer.

The film’s triumph in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category further solidified its position as a formidable contender for the top prize this year. It ousted the frontrunner Maestro, featuring Bradley Cooper’s remarkable transformation into Leonard Bernstein.

And if that wasn’t enough, the film went on to win Best Costume Design, surpassing the clear frontrunner, Barbie, which boasted Jacqueline Durran’s inventive, fuschia costumes. Holly Waddington’s Victorian-meets-cyberpunk aesthetics created garments that were both fantastical and deeply resonant with the film’s narrative.

The film has also been nominated for the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars this year.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.