Watch: ‘Pattas’ trailer sees Dhanush straddle dual roles again

The trailer of Dhanush’s next film Pattas was released on Tuesday, which stars the actor in dual roles and is his next after Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

The movie is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, and the trailer showcases it to be a revenge drama themed around ancient marital arts. Dhanush, plays the roles of both a father and son: while the dad is all about preserving the traditional art form and inspiring his village folk, the son is a petty thief in the city. But predictably, the son will have to rise to the occasion soon and honour his dad’s legacy.. or will he?

The father’s part will have Dhanush paired with Sneha; the duo were last seen together in Pudupettai. The son’s role sees Mehreen Pirzada play the romantic interest.

Pattas is Senthilkumar’s second directorial with Dhanush after Kodi, in which the actor played a double role also.

The movie has been bankrolled under Sathya Jyothi Films, and the music has been composed by Vivek-Mervin. It is scheduled to hit screens on January 16.