Mehreen Pirzada looks forward to 'Pattas' and 'Entha Manchivadavura'

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada might have had delivered many successful films but she is eagerly waiting for this Sankranti like never before. Two of her films, one Tamil — Pattas with Dhanush and Entha Manchivadavura with Kalyan Ram are hitting the screens this month. Towards the end of the month there is Aswathama with Naga Shourya.

Not all films will offer her a huge space like in F2; is she ready for that? “I believe one can make a difference with a two-minute appearance on screen. I am not a writer and director. All I can do is deliver the best from what is given to me and is expected of me. I hope and pray I get something better with each film. Also I notice a vast change in the Telugu film industry; it isn’t how it used to be when I started out. My role as Mahalakshmi in Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gaadha is not something one often gets. Take other movies where my colleagues got to do some fantastic work... be it in Oh Baby! or Mahanati — people are welcoming women in central roles,” she says.

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Mehreen emphasises that she narrates the story in Entha Manchivadavura. She plays Nandini, fondly addressed as Nandu in the film. She and the hero are childhood friends and she helps him in his journey but he doesn’t respond as she expects. It is a role she is proud of and is waiting for the audience’s reaction.

From the beginning of her career, Mehreen enjoyed good offers with great footage — be it Mahanubhavudu or Raja The Great. Out of the 16 films she had worked in, 13 of them had been quite satisfactory and Mehreen says she learns something new from her work each day. “I learn from my mistakes and never think that I am already 16 films old. I have already begun thinking in Telugu,” she smiles.

Mehreen’s role in F2 was very entertaining. She acknowledges the compliments humbly and credits all the success to her director Anil Ravipudi. Doing comedy is tough but Mehreen pulled it off naturally. She recalls, “He had so much faith in me and I promised that I’ll give it all to this character. “I feel it is more difficult to be yourself on screen. There were certain parts where I am funny and I am actually funny in real life too. I have those childish traits, I don’t think before I speak, I laugh uncontrollably and don’t worry about someone watching me. I am blessed yo have got that role. Twenty years later, if people remember F2, they will remember my character Honey too.”

Coming to Entha Manchivadavura, she shares the way director Satish Vegesna functions; he tells the actors what he expects from them and then gives them a free hand. A debut director Teja with whom she worked also has equal clarity; he comes without a baggage and wants to give his all to the story. He is supportive and open minded. The film has come out really well. Mehreen honestly admits that her role in it isn’t fresh or challenging, . Nevertheless, she adds, it helps to be a part of a successful film at the end of the day.

Finally we ask Mehreen what she does to de-stress? “I love travelling, it helps me unwind, take off my stress. If you haven’t travelled, you are still on the first page of the book. What books can’t teach, travel experiences do.”