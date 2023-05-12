‘War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy’ to premiere on Discovery and Discovery+ on 15 May

May 12, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

Discover has announced that its upcoming documentary film War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy will premiere on 15 May.

The film has survival expert and ex-SAS trooper Bear Grylls in Ukraine, in the midst of a battlefield 25 years after leaving the military. Invited by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Grylls visits Ukraine, nearly a year after Russia’s invasion, and listens to the stories of Ukrainians who were affected by the horrors of the war and lost their loved ones but not their hope for the victory ahead.

“Bear’s goal is to meet Ukraine’s commander-in-chief in Kyiv, but before that, he needs to get to the capital and in a country at war that is not so straightforward. It’s a country that’s under constant threat from missile strikes and Russia is trying to plunge its neighbour into total darkness by attempting to knock out its energy infrastructure. This film is not just about meeting the president, it’s about Bear’s journey to reach Kyiv and what he sees on the way. During his trip he will meet the people of Ukraine who are trying to endure and survive this war, trying to understand what life is like for them. He travels to the old front line in the town of Irpin, just 10 kilometres from the capital city of Kyiv. There Bear meets Oleksandr, a soldier who was just a civilian before the war started. Across this film, he hears tales of heroism, survival and tragedy, like that of journalist Alina who lost her father to the war,” reads the description of the documentary.

It’s a journey like no other Bear has undertaken before. In this film, Bear is not the survival expert; his role is to learn from other people to see what they’ve been through. When meeting the president, Bear wants to understand who the man behind the public face of the presidency is. To see what life is like for him away from the podium. He will learn how Ukraine is surviving this war during this winter of darkness. The meeting does not take place in a formal presidential office setting. Instead, the two of them go for a friendly walk around the city of Kyiv, where Bear has a chance to get to know the real Volodymyr – the man behind the headlines,” adds the description

War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy premieres in India on Discovery on 15 May and is available to stream on discovery+ from 15 May.