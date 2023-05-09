HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams ‘unacceptable’ EU curbs on Ukraine grain

The EU members involved — Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia — have sparred with Ukraine in recent weeks over the issue of grain.

May 09, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Kyiv

AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen approach media before their press conference in Kyiv on May 9, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen approach media before their press conference in Kyiv on May 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 9 slammed restrictions on grain exports from his war-torn country that were imposed by neighbouring EU nations, saying the measures are a boon to Russia.

“All restrictions on our exports are completely unacceptable right now. They only reinforce the abilities of the aggressor,” Mr. Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Kyiv with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We are waiting for the EU to stop all restrictions as fast as possible,” he added, calling the measures “severe, even cruel” and “disappointing” in times of war.

The EU members involved — Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia — have sparred with Ukraine in recent weeks over the issue of grain.

Russia’s invasion last year severely limited the traditional export channel of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, necessitating export overland via Ukraine’s neighbours.

Member states agreed to allow the import of certain products from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions, and without customs and official inspections.

But farmers in some of the EU countries protested after a slump in prices, prompting a raft of restrictions and bans on Ukraine’s food exports in response.

Brussels called the bans on imports of grain and other food from Ukraine “unacceptable” while Kyiv is at war with Russia.

Last month the European Commission reached an agreement with all the parties concerned to ensure the transit of Ukrainian grain exports through EU countries, however with restrictions.

Speaking alongside Zelensky, von der Leyen on Tuesday described the grain situation as “difficult”.

“The immediate priority now is that the grain transit goes seamlessly and at the lowest possible cost outside from Ukraine towards the European Union,” she said.

“This requires a very close cooperation of the different stakeholders. Therefore, we will jointly set up a coordination platform.”

Related Topics

Ukraine / European Union

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.