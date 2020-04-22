Vijay pledges ₹ 1.30 crore to coronavirus relief fund

Movies

The ‘Master’ star distributed his donations across several funds all over south India, as well as within his fan clubs to help those affected by the pandemic

Actor Vijay has pledged his donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, by contributing to a number of relief funds, to the sum of ₹1.30 crore.

Besides this, the Master star, whose latest film’s release has been postponed due to the lockdown, has also distributed an undisclosed amount to his fan clubs across the country, that will use the funds to help citizens affected by the pandemic.

The ₹1.30 crore has been distributed as follows: 25 lakh to the Prime Minister’s relief fund, 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM relief fund, 25 lakh to FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India), 10 lakh to the Kerala CM relief fund, 5 lakh to the Karnataka CM relief fund, 5 lakh to the Andhra CM relief fund, 5 lakh to the Telangana CM relief fund and 5 lakh to the Pondicherry CM relief fund as well.

The actor’s Master, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, is expected to release as soon as the the lockdown is lifted, and theatres across the country are opened again.

