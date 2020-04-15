Actor Vijay concerned over his son Jason Sanjay’s safety in Canada

Actor Vijay, whose Master film’s release was put on hold recently due to the coronavirus outbreak, is concerned over the safety of his son, Jason Sanjay, who is currently in Canada.

Jason, who is studying filmmaking at a university in Canada, was unable to return to India before the lockdown commenced, and hence is stranded in Canada, where he will have to wait until further instructions from the government. Though the country hasn’t been badly affected by the pandemic, Vijay is apparently worried over his son’s safety and wants to bring back him back to India at the earliest, according to reports.

Jason, who left Chennai just recently to pursue his filmmaking course, already won over fans when he directed a short film Junction with his school friends that went viral on social media, a couple of years ago. He has also appeared in a small cameo along with his father in Vijay’s film Vettaikaaran during the Naan Adicha song.

Meanwhile, Vijay and his team of Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, are awaiting the release of the film, that was supposed to hit screens in early April. The entire album was released just before the lockdown and a trailer is still awaited from the makers.

A new poster was released recently, with a caption that read, "Lockdown shouldn’t knock down our spirits! Master will meet you soon."

Master stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah among others, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by XB Film Creators.