Tenet actor Denzil Smith joins the cast of Vijay - Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

June 10, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

We had previously reported that Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up once again after Master for a film titled Leo. The film which already sports an ensemble cast has now added renowned stage actor Denzil Smith to it.

Smith is known for starring in Tenet, the second season of Delhi Crime, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Lunchbox, and Viceroy’s House. The actor has reportedly worked for a few days in the film’s Chennai schedule.

Leo also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Sandy, and Mysskin. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy, Leo has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, editing by Philomin Raj and music by Anirudh Ravichander.