Vijay Deverakonda’s leading lady in ‘Fighter’ is Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda’s forthcoming Fighter with director Puri Jagannadh has a leading lady now: Ananya Panday.

The Student of The Year 2 actress has bagged the project, which will be released in both Telugu and Hindi. Ananya is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, and the film is a remake of Telugu film Taxiwaala.

Fighter was earlier flagged off in Mumbai, with a formal pooja ceremony. The movie marks Vijay’s first collaboration with Puri Jagannadh who is known for his mass entertainers like Pokiri, Temper and iSmart Shankar.

According to a press release, the makers reportedly kick-started Fighter with a marriage scene. Touted to be an action entertainer, the movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur while Karan Johar will be presenting the movie in Hindi through his Dharma Productions. The cast also comprises of Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Redddy and Aali.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Dear Comrade, awaits the release of World Famour Lover.