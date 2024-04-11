GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ to release on September 5

The film, speculated to be a sci-fi thriller, also stars actors Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Ajmal Amir and Laila among others

April 11, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A new posters of Vijay’s ‘GOAT’

A new posters of Vijay’s ‘GOAT’

Actor Vijay’s next release, GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) has locked a release date of September 5, 2024 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. His last release was the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, formerly referred to as Thalapathy 68, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. The music score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

‘The Greatest Of All Time’: First look of Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal from Vijay’s next out

Apart from reports that the film is a sci-fi spectacle and might feature Vijay in dual roles, GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha is teaming up with Vijay after 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is working with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003). The star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vijay on February 2 took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.