Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ motion poster, release date out

Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi are also featured in the cast of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

January 17, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

ANI
A poster for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

A poster for ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

Actors Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz are set to come up with a romantic drama film, Do Aur Do Pyaar.

On Wednesday, the official page of Applause Entertainment shared a motion poster on Instagram. The post read, "This season, let love surprise you, confuse you, and consume you! #DoAurDoPyaar is releasing in cinemas on March 29, 2024!"

Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a sparkling journey through love, laughter, and modern relationships. In the poster, Vidya can be seen giving a hug to Sendhil Ramamurthy. Actor Pratik Gandhi can also be seen giving a hug to Ileana.

The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, an award-winning ad filmmaker making her feature debut. Applause Entertainment presents Do Aur Do Pyaar, a production of Ellipsis Entertainment. The film will hit theatres on March 29, 2024.

