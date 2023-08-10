It’s a wrap for Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘Phule’

August 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Director and actor Ananth Narayan Mahadevan has wrapped up production for his upcoming directorial Phule. The film on the pioneers of women’s education in India is currently in the post-production stage.

Phule is based on the journey of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and his wife Savitribai, social reformers who were also known for their efforts against the caste system. The film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Patralekhaa Paul as Savitribai. Phule is bankrolled by Dancing Shiva Productions’ Ritesh Kudecha, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha and Pranay Chokshi, and Suunil Jaiin of Kingsmen Productions.

Phule, which will be Mahadevan’s 24th film, is expected to hit the festival circuit in early 2024 followed by a theatrical release.