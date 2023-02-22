HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Magizh Thirumeni to director Ajith Kumar’s next; Anirudh and Nirav Shah on board

It’s also confirmed that music director Anirudh and cinematographer Nirav Shah have been roped in for ‘AK 62’

February 22, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar

Magizh Thirumeni and Ajith Kumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After months of speculation, it’s now confirmed that Ajith Kumar’s next film will be helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the office pooja for the film, tentatively titled AK 62, was conducted on Monday, earlier this week.

A source close to the film unit has also confirmed that music director Anirudh and cinematographer Nirav Shah have been roped in for AK 62. While this will mark Anirudh’s third collaboration with Ajith after Vedalam and Vivegam, Nirav has earlier worked with the actor in films like Billa, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Thunivu.

While there were speculations about Arun Vijay and Arulnithi starring in AK 62, it’s now confirmed that they are mere rumours. The source also added that the film is currently in the scripting stage and only after locking the script, the team would scout for talents. The film’s official announcement will be made on the first or second week of March.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.