Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb dies at 68

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released ‘Raktabeej’, had acted in over 200 works

March 23, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

PTI
Partha Sarathi Deb

Partha Sarathi Deb

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68.

Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said. He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said. His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU.

Deb, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'. Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.

The forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

