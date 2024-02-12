GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, says he is 'absolutely fine'

Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital on February 10, after he complained of severe chest pain

February 12, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

PTI
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon, with the BJP leader asserting that he was "absolutely fine" and would soon resume shooting for upcoming films.

Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital here on February 10, after he complained of severe chest pain. He underwent a series of clinical tests, including an MRI, a senior official of the medical facility said.

Earlier in the day, senior doctors and therapists had reviewed his health condition. "There is actually no problem, I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow,” the popular actor said as he walked out of hospital.

Chakraborty also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned him on Sunday, and that he “got a scolding for not taking care of his health”. BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, too, had met him in hospital in the morning.

Chakraborty, who has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country, has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.

