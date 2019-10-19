‘Verithanam’ and ‘Rowdy Baby’ most streamed songs by Tamil music fans

More users are listening to regional music over Bollywood songs on the digital streaming app JioSaavn, with Tamil music topping the list in growth percentage, a report shows.

JioSaavn mapped the listening trends of users across India between January and September 2019, and found that regional language music contributed 20 percent of the top-streamed songs.

Tamil film music, incidentally, grew by 272 per cent — going up from 188.28 million streams between April and December 2018 to 702.04 million streams between January and September 2019. Verithanam, performed by actor Vijay for his upcoming film Bigil and composed by AR Rahman, and Rowdy Baby — sung by actor Dhanush and Dhee in Maari 2 — composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja were the two most streamed songs in this period.

The report also shows that music directors topping the streaming charts became the new normal, as against playback singers occupying the top positions. The only exception to this was Sid Sriram, who was the third most streamed artiste on the app in the face of competition from AR Rahman and Anirudh Ravichander. Rahman

In the geographical context, Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem cities saw the maximum number of music streams in Tamil.The playlists that were streamed the most in these territories was ‘Dance Machi Dance’, ‘Madras Melodies’ and ‘Freshestu First’.

In India, Arijit Singh was the most-streamed artiste on JioSaavn with songs like ‘Ve Maahi’ and ‘First Class’ topping the charts. Among the international artistes, Alan Walker, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran were the most popular. Mood of an occasion also helped certain songs draw maximum streams with ‘Bum Bum Bole’ identified as the song streamed at kids’ parties the most with over 1.8 million streams. ‘Safar’ was preferred by those driving on the road with more than 3.8 million streams. For the fitness conscious, ‘Yeh Baby’ was the top song on their playlist with over 30 million streams making it the most popular fitness song!