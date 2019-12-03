Movie Movies

‘Venky Mama’ to arrive on December 13

Raashi Khanna, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput and Venkatesh in a still from the film

Raashi Khanna, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput and Venkatesh in a still from the film  

The entertainer brings together Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya for the first time for a full-fledged film

The last time they shared screenspace together was for a brief time when Venkatesh appeared in a cameo in the Telugu version of Premam. The uncle-nephew duo Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya’s entertainer Venky Mama is scheduled to release on December 13, coinciding with Venkatesh’s birthday. The film was originally expected to release during Sankranti 2020 but was advanced to avoid the clash with the other big Telugu films eyeing their share of box office collections during the festive season.

A mid-December release for Venky Mama was talked about in film circles and a video featuring Rana Daggubati and director Bobby finally confirmed the release date. Directed by Bobby aka K S Ravindra, the film stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput as the female leads and is produced by Suresh Productions and People Media Factory.

