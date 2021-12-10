‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ teaser: A.R Rahman’s magical score sets the tone for Silambarasan’s next

The rural action-drama is directed by Gautham Menon, and produced by Ishari K Ganesh

The first teaser of Gautham Menon and Silambarasan TR’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is out.

The rural action-drama will be STR’s next after his smash hit Maanaadu, and has music by A.R. Rahman. A haunting score with ARR’s voice in the background accompanies the one-and-half minute long footage, that takes us through the life of a youth and his family, and the sudden problematic circumstances he runs into.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Written by Jeyamohan, the film is produced by Ishari K Ganesh. Details on the rest of the cast have not been officially announced yet, though Raadhika Sarathkumar is touted to play a prominent role, and the female lead is expected to be Kannada actress Kayadu Lohar.

Simbu last worked with Gautham Menon on the pandemic short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. The duo had worked together earlier in Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the modern classic Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010).