GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the movie will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan

February 22, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

PTI
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Bawaal’

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Bawaal’

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are reuniting for romance drama film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the makers announced on Thursday.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, the movie will be written and directed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. It will be released in theatres on April 25, 2025.

ALSO READ
Varun Dhawan’s ‘VD18’, presented by Atlee, titled ‘Baby John’

"Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025," the studio posted on Instagram.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will reunite Dhawan and Kapoor, who most recently worked together for Nitesh Tiwari's relationship drama Bawaal.

ALSO READ
‘Bawaal’ movie review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor struggle in bizarro romance

The project reteams Dhawan with Khaitan, who directed the actor in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Khaitan had also directed 2018's Dhadak, which marked the acting debut of Kapoor.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.