Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan reunite for new film

April 04, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Actor Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan are reuniting for a new film to be produced by Tips Films.

Varun, son of David, has collaborated with his father on comedy entertainers like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1.

As per a press release, their latest promises a ‘rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter’. Presented by Ramesh Taurani, the as-yet-untitled film will release in cinemas on October 2, 2025.

Varun was last seen in romantic epic Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He is currently filming for Baby John, the Hindi-language remake of Atlee’s Tamil film Theri (2013).

Varun will also frontline Citadel: Honey Bunny, an India-set spin-off of the American spy show Citadel. He reteams with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor onSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

David Dhawan delivered a string of highly popular comedies in the 1990s and 2000s. His last directorial was Coolie No.1 (2020), a reboot of his own 1995 film starring Govinda.