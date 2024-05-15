GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam and Sruthi Hariharan team up for ‘The Verdict’

Said to be a legal drama set in the US, the film is helmed by debutant Krishna Sankar

Updated - May 15, 2024 05:14 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 04:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘The Verdict’

Poster of ‘The Verdict’ | Photo Credit: @varusarath5/X

Actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Suhasini Maniratnam and Sruthi Hariharan are coming together for a new film titled The Verdict. Said to be a legal drama set in the US, the film is helmed by debutant Krishna Sankar.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

Also starring Vidyulekha Raman, and Prakash Mohandas in prominent roles, the film’s shooting was completed in 23 days.

The Verdict’s cinematography is by Arvind Krishna while Sathish Surya of Vikram Vedha-fame is handling the editing. Aditya Rao has been roped in as the music director. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

‘Raayan’: Dhanush’s 50th film confirms release in June

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi, recently seen in Sabari, next has the Dhanush-starrer Raayan.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

