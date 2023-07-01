HamberMenu
‘Unjustly and directly targeted’: Ezra Miller after lifting of harassment order

The protective order was brought against Miller by a mother who had accused Miller of acting inappropriately around her 12-year-old non-binary child

July 01, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ezra Miller attends the world premiere of ‘The Flash’, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California

Ezra Miller attends the world premiere of ‘The Flash’, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

A temporary harassment order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller expired in the state of Massachusetts on Friday after a court hearing, reports stated.

The protective order was brought against Miller by a mother who had accused Miller of acting inappropriately around her 12-year-old non-binary child. The accusations were published in The Daily Beast last year amid a flurry of other allegations (and arrests) involving the actor.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Miller, who also identifies as non-binary, said they were “unjustly and directly targeted” by an individual with a history of “manipulative and destructive actions”.

They wrote that protective orders are meant to safeguard families and children and not to be “used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance.”

They also asked members of the media “who have recklessly spread false claims” to hold themselves to “a higher standard’ instead of “chasing clicks”.

