‘Turbo’ trailer: Mammootty takes on Raj B Shetty in a high-octane action feast

Directed by Vysakh, the film is set to release in theatres on May 23

Published - May 13, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mammootty in a still from ‘Turbo’

Mammootty in a still from ‘Turbo’ | Photo Credit: Mammootty Kampany/YouTube

The trailer of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s much-anticipated action entertainer Turbowas unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Directed by Vysakh, the film is set to release in theatres on May 23.

The trailer shows Mammootty as ‘Turbo’ Jose, a man one simply shouldn’t mess with. We see Jose beat men to pulp and send cars flying until Raj B Shetty’s character makes a stellar entry. The trailer promises a high-octane action entertainer that also has lots of humour and good supporting characters.

Turbo also features Anjana Jayaprakash of Pachuvinte Albuthavilakkumfame and Telugu actor Sunil in prominent roles. The cast of the film also includes Shabareesh Varma, Dileesh Pothan, Bindu Panicker, Amina Nijam, Kabeer Singh Duhan, and Niranjana Anoop among others.

Turbo marks Pulimurugan-maker Vysakh’s third collaboration with Mammootty after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja. The upcoming film is written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, whose recent directorial AbrahamOzlerstarred Jayaram in the lead and Mammootty in a cameo role.

With music scored by Christo Xavier, the upcoming film has cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Shameer Muhammed. Turbo is produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

