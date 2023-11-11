HamberMenu
Sunil to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

The film also marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with Vysakh after ‘Pokkiri Raja’ and ‘Madhura Raja’

November 11, 2023 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Sunil

Actor Sunil | Photo Credit: @MKampanyOffl/Twitter

Telugu actor Sunil, who made his Tamil debut earlier this year and starred in films like Maaveeran, Jailer, Mark Antony and Japan, is all set to make his Malayalam debut. The actor has been roped in for Mammootty’s upcoming film Turbo which is directed by Vysakh.

Produced by the actor’s home banner Mammootty Kampany, the makers took to Twitter via the production house’s X handle to make the cast announcement.

Penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is the fifth production venture under Mammootty’s banner Mammootty Kampany. The film also marks Mammootty’s third collaboration with Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and Madhura Raja.

Turbo has music scored by Justin Varghese, cinematography by Vishnu Sarma, and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Meanwhile, Sunil has films like director Shankar’s Game Changer, Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, and Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

