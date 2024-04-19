GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Trap’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s new nightmare lets a serial killer loose at a pop concert

The film features Shyamalan’s daughter and R&B singer, Saleka Shyamalan playing the character of pop icon Lady Raven

April 19, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Josh Hartnett in a still from ‘Trap’

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Trap, unveiled its trailer set against the backdrop of a pop concert. The film features Josh Hartnett in a departure from his previous roles, portraying a serial killer at a pop concert.

Trap follows the story of a father and daughter, played by Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue, as they find themselves entangled in a disturbing event during a seemingly innocent outing to a pop star’s concert. The trailer sets the stage as Hartnett’s character, a notorious serial killer known as “The Butcher”, discovers there are federal agents searching for him at the concert.

The film will also feature Shyamalan’s daughter and R&B singer, Saleka Shyamalan playing the character of pop icon Lady Raven. Along with the trailer, Warner Bros. also dropped the song “Release” by Saleka as Lady Raven, at www.ladyravenmusic.com.

Trap marks Shyamalan’s first venture with Warner Bros. following his transition from Universal, underscoring a new phase in his filmmaking career.

Trap hits theatres on 9 August, 2023.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

