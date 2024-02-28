GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ishana Night Shyamalan proves the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree with ‘The Watchers’ teaser trailer

Produced by M Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad, the film stars Dakota Fanning alongside Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere

February 28, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Watchers’ 

A still from ‘The Watchers’  | Photo Credit: @WarnerBrosPictures/YouTube

We had previously reported that Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, is set to direct her first feature film titled The Watchers

The makers of the film have now released the trailer for The Watchers. Based on the gothic horror novel by AH Shine, the film stars Dakota Fanning as the lead.

According to a description from the makers, “The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.”

Produced by M Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad, the film also stars Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere.

With cinematography by Eli Arenson and music by Abel Korzeniowski, The Watchers is set to open in theatres internationally beginning June 5 and in North America on June 7.

Watch the trailer here:

