year
‘Transformers One’, starring Christ Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson, to hit theatres in September

The film is an important step in the ‘Transformers’franchise, as it attempts to offer a new perspective on the origins of the beloved characters Optimus Prime and Megatron

April 13, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chris Hemsworth, and Brian Tyree Henry discuss about their film ‘Transformers One’, during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Thursday, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Chris Hemsworth, and Brian Tyree Henry discuss about their film ‘Transformers One’, during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Thursday, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: AP

Paramount Pictures unveiled their upcoming animated epic, The Transformers One, at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film has a star-studded cast, including Christ Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Brian Tyree Henry, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set to hit the screens on September 13. The film is an important step in the Transformers franchise, as it attempts to offer a new perspective on the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, the most loved characters.

Henry and Hemsworth spoke about their roles and gave details about the project. Hemsworth, who plays the young Optimus Prime called Orion Pax, said fans will “experience something truly spectacular”, and added that his character will offer plenty of surprises.

The official description of the film says, “the long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.” Henry essays the role of D-16, a young Megatron.

Johansson, who plays Elita-1, spoke to fans through a recorded message on the big screen. “I am incredibly proud of the work that we all have done. The film is unlike anything you have ever seen on screen,” she said.

Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm are the actors in the movie. Josh Cooley, the director of Toy Story 4, has helmed Transformers One. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari have written the film’s script.

