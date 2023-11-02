HamberMenu
Scarlett Johansson sues AI app for unauthorised use of her image and voice

An image generating app has used actor Scarlett Johansson’s image and voice without her permission in an advertisement

November 02, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Scarlett Johansson has taken legal action against an AI app that has used her name and likeness without her permission in an AI-generated advertisement.

ALSO READ
Stephen Fry shocked at cloning of his voice, warns about AI

The image generating app Lisa AI: 90’s Yearbook & Avatar posted a 22-second advertisement on the social media platform X. It used real footage of Johansson to create an artificial image and dialogue for her. “We do not take these things lightly. As per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we have,” Johansson’s lawyer, Kevin Yorn told Variety. The advertisement was taken down later.

ALSO READ:Actors’ Strike | Actors, studios still at odds on AI and other issues, union says

The advertisement, as per Variety’s review, opens with a behind the scenes clip of Johansson from the set of Black Widow. “What’s up guys? It’s Scarlett and I want you to come with me … ” she says, before the screen shows AI-generated photos that resemble Johansson. A voice that imitates the actor promotes the app: “It’s not limited to avatars only. You can also create images with texts and even your AI videos. I think you shouldn’t miss.”

Before Johansson, actor Tom Hanks, and comedians Sarah Silverman and Stephen Fry had spoken against the unauthorised use of AI-generated images of them.

 

