Trailer of ‘STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie’ out; the veteran takes a trip down memory lane

April 10, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The makers of Apple TV+’s STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie has released the film’s trailer. Academy Award winner Davis Guggenheim directs the film.

From the trailer, it’s safe to assume that the film will narrate the life story of Michael J Fox with a mix of archival and scripted content. A synopsis released read, “The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.”

Still premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.