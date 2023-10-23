HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trailer of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch

In the first episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8, Bollywood couple Ranveer and Deepika, will make their maiden appearance in the show

October 23, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood star-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will come together for the first episode of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. The duo will be taking part in the show as a couple for the first time. Hosted by director Karan Johar, the new season premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26.

ALSO READ
Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ back with Season 8

Ranveer and Deepika are set to spill the beans on their marriage, proposal and more in the episode. In the promotional video of the episode, Karan Johar asks the two if they were secretly engaged. Ranveer responds, “In 2015, I had proposed to her. I had a fear that someone would do it before me.”.

ALSO READ:‘Singham Again’: Deepika Padukone is Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe; first look out

After the first episode, new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 will drop every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s previous release was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also starring Alia Bhatt. Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again,in which Deepika Padukone is also a part of.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.